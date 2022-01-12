Amanda Holden hopes Simon Cowell has a Barbados wedding later this year.

The 50-year-old star - who appears alongside the media mogul on 'Britain's Got Talent' - has already been trying to find out her friend's wedding plans after he proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman this week.

Appearing on 'Heart FM' on Wednesday morning (12.01.22), she said: "I would love to think [the wedding would be this year].

"I’m literally messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados because I want to get in before the prices go up, let me know'...

"Also I’ve got to book time off work, I’ve got to get a hat. I’m thinking, who’s going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited, now come on! Honestly, they need to think about the guests!"

Amanda revealed the 62-year-old star tipped off his friends with a text about the exciting news.

She added: "Last night we all got the text saying, 'It’s happening' and we couldn’t believe it, and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. [laughs]

"So I was like oh my goodness!"

Meanwhile, the TV star admitted she was "shocked" by the announcement as she didn't expect him to ever pop the question.

She explained: "I have to say, I’m probably as shocked as Lauren!

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you now they’ve been through so much together, and I think she’s the one, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it!

"Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it."

Simon - whose former partners include Sinitta and Terri Seymour - once claimed that he didn't believe in marriage as a celebrity as he feared that he would lose out financially by tying the knot.

Back in 2008, he said: “I don't believe in marriage, certainly not in this business.

“The truth is that you get married and in a year or two they clean you out! It's just not going to work.”