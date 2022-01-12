Robbie Williams had admitted his attempts to revamp his thinning hair have fallen flat.

The 47-year-old star - who had his first hair transplant in 2013 before revealing he wanted a second procedure in 2020 - has been told his hair is too thin for it to work out.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I am losing my hair. When a light shines on top of it, it becomes like a baby's bum.

"I went to go and have a thatch, but the guys goes, 'Bad news, your hair is so thin we cannot harvest it from there. It will do nothing.' "

The former Take That star is gutted after forking out for "two vials" to help his hair grow back, but "nothing has happened".

He added: "So I had these injections. They were an absolute fortune, two vials of this stuff. It cost the same price as my grandma's house.

"And they put these vials in and said in five months, your hair will grow back much thicker. Nothing has happened.

"We are now seven months in and nothing has happened. You cannot tell."

Although his first procedure in 2013 was a success, he's found himself noticing his thinning hair again in recent years.

He quipped: "When I am on stage and there is a 40 foot screen of me at the back and I am giving it the big 'un and doing the sexy, and I am looking behind me - there is this guy with a double chin and no hair.

"It is like, 'Thank you for humouring me.' "

Back in May 2020, Robbie admitted he isn't sure how to "style" his hair when it's "thinning".

He said: "I'm thinning on top. I also don't know [how] to style my hair when I have that quiff thing, it's alright when I'm working because I have a hairdresser but now I just look a mess.

"So I've shaved all my hair off.

"I think I might have a thatch on my head because those spotlights when I'm on stage are unforgiving. How many thousand hairs do I need to make it look not so thin?"