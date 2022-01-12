Lindsey Vonn is still friends with ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods.

The former Olympic alpine ski racer revealed that she is on good terms with her golf superstar ex-boyfriend, who she split from in 2015 after getting together in 2013.

Lindsey is very "happy that he is back and healthy" after being hospitalised after flipping his car over in early 2021.

The 37-year-old athlete told Entertainment Tonight: “We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy and, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids.”

Tiger, 46, had been hurtling down the road at 85 miles per hour, over 45 miles over the legal limit, when he crashed and he had to be "extricated from the wreck" by Los Angeles County authorities and left hospital in April 2021 after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Lindsey - who has released her memoir 'Rise: My Story' - also lamented on how “difficult” it is to maintain romantic relationships with the glare of the spotlight.

Lindsey - who was previously married to US Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn and is now engaged to professional ice hockey player PK Subban - said: "I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person. But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private and as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that's also just for me and my partner, and I didn't need to share that. So it's difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing."

The Olympic gold medallist found it extra hard to focus on her love life when she was competing as she wanted her attention to be her sporting career.

Lindsey - who retired in 2019 as one of the most decorated female skiers of all time - said: "Being an athlete and focusing 100 per cent on my skiing, being in a relationship was difficult because I didn’t really want to fight or argue so I just kind of compromised and I was like, 'I’m traveling to them and I'm doing want they want to do too, and I’m having what dinner they want to have.' I wanted to please and I just sacrificed myself."