Mark Ronson is the new face of Audemars Piguet.

The luxury Swiss watch manufacturer has named the ‘Uptown Funk’ producer as its brand ambassador after he created its music programme in 2019.

The 46-year-old star - who has worked in the music industry since the 1990s - gushed about his love for the brand’s “dedication and craft” and product while comparing it to making music.

Mark said: “Being in AP’s factory, I really noticed this attention to detail and this combination of analogue instruments and soulful maestros who make watches. It is so similar to what we are doing in the studio with our heritage, in the sense of dedication and craft.”

The ‘Late Night Feelings’ creator’s position with the company - established in 1875 - will focus on getting the handmade watch company to connect to their clientele through music and showcase the talent of several, as yet undisclosed, musical artists.

Francois-Henry Bennahmias, the CEO of the high-end timepiece company, said: “It is such a pleasure to work with someone like Mark who constantly pushes us to go further and seek excellence in everything we do. We have found each other.”

The brand's mission is to “push human talent further to create the extraordinary and touch people’s heart".

Mark has worked with a host of the music industry’s biggest names - including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Adele - and has released five studio albums.

In 2006, the five-time Grammy winner collaborated with the late Amy Winehouse - who died in 2011, aged 27 - on her final studio album 'Back to Black'.