Bottega Veneta has taken over a portion of the Great Wall of China to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The Italian luxury leather goods company is marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year (01.02.22) with the installation, which will display on a digital screen and reads “Happy New Year” along with the name of the iconic brand in shades of green and orange.

Green is symbolic to the brand, and orange is a symbol of luck in Mandarin.

In addition, the brand has promised a donation to help the work needed to renovate and maintain a portion of the wall - known as the “Shanhai Pass” - which is considered to be the start of the wall, and known through historically as the “First Pass under Heaven”.

To mark the occasion on a merchandise level, the accessory brand will be temporarily switching from its trademark green to an orange shade - to celebrate 2022 being the Year of the Tiger - and adding a tiger pattern to its Cassette leather bag for its Chinese New Year capsule collection.

The Great Wall - construction of which is believed to have start in 221 BC by Emperor Qin Shi Huang - does not often make itself available for fashion houses, as the last style showcase held there was in 2007 by fellow Italian leather goods brand Fendi.

It comes after Bottega Veneta recently advertised on rooftops near Los Angeles' LAX airport to enable passengers to see their name while flying in or out of the city.