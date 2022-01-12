Scheana Shay learnt 'a big lesson' after not getting a prenup

Scheana Shay “learned a big lesson” after getting married without a prenuptial agreement in place.

The 36-year-old reality star divorced Michael Shay in 2016 after getting hitched in 2014 and she made the admission on the most recent episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ - which aired on Tuesday (11.01.22) - while making arrangements for her wedding to Brock Davies, the father of her eight-month-old daughter Summer Moon.

Scheana explained: "First time around when I got married, we didn't do a prenup, but there was an addiction problem and when the trust was broken, I realized this isn't a marriage I want to continue."

She continued: "He didn't want to get divorced and I was like, 'How about we split our bank account?' And then he agreed."

In a confessional, Scheana added: "I definitely learned a big lesson. No matter how much you love someone and they love you, there's always a risk that you could lose everything. I just don't want to take that risk again."

Their trip to the lawyer’s office came as - before he popped the question - Scheana warned Brock that she wanted the pair of them to “have all their ducks in a row” before they became man and wife.

Their legal team - and a notary - joined them to make their premarital financial affairs in order with Brock’s lawyer highlighting it is “somewhat unusual to sign a document before there's a wedding date set” before confirming all assets will remain with the original owner if a divorce is required.

Lala Kent - Scheana’s co-star on the Bravo show - also revealed that she had arranged a prenup before to her wedding with her ex-fiancée Randall Emmett, the father of her nine-month-old daughter Ocean, that never took place.

Lala told Scheana: ““Oh, yeah. I'm all about a plan B” during a discussion about their upcoming wedding to Brock.

