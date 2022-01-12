Becky Hill is engaged.

The 'Better Off Without You' hitmaker - who identifies as queer - has revealed her boyfriend Charlie popped the question during their romantic getaway to the Maldives.

Showing off the dazzling ring, she captioned a holiday snap on Instagram: "Turns out he actually does like me."

Several of Becky's celebrity pals have sent their well-wishes to the couple.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards wrote: "Omggggg CONGRATULATIONS!!"

DJ-and-producer Jax Jones commented: "Amazing news xxx."

Former 'X Factor' star Fleur East wrote: "awwwwwww congratulations lovely! (sic)"

The loved-up pair have been together for six years.

The engagement comes after the 27-year-old pop star came out as queer last April.

She told her social media followers: “OK here it goes … I’m not 100 per cent on this (still figuring myself out) but I *think* I’m queer!

“I’ve definitely felt uncomfortable branding myself as straight, or anything else for that matter, but queer seems to be the most fitting identity for who I am.”

Responding to a supportive message from a fan, the 'Afterglow' singer - who has a strong LGBTQ+ following - wrote: “This is absolutely lovely, thank you so much! Only ever been myself & hoping everyone else feels they can do the same!! The warmest of welcomes. I’m not just a visitor anymore!”

Meanwhile, Becky - who finally released her debut album, 'Only Honest On The Weekend', after a nine-year wait last August - recently shared how her song 'Distance' was about having to be apart from Charlie amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "I have a song on my album called ‘Distance’ which I wrote in the pandemic all about not being to see my partner and having a sense of physical – and social – distance.

"A lot of people have said it feels like I was writing about someone who has passed away – their grandparents or someone who has gone but is never quite away."