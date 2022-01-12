Adele "skedaddled" off the set of her new music video for 'Oh My God' when a "huge python" appeared.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker has just shared the promo for her latest single from her LP '30' - which saw her reunite with the director behind her mega-selling hit 'Rolling In The Deep', Sam Brown - and she has laughed off the terrifying moment the reptile frightened her.

Alongside clips from the video, Adele shared on Instagram: "I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.

"Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my “I’m a hot mess” song in! (sic)"

The 33-year-old singer is due to kick off her Las Vegas residency on January 21, with two shows each weekend at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel.

The 'Weekends with Adele' concerts proved so popular, some fans were placed on a waitlist for tickets due to "extremely high demand".

An email sent to those who tried to bag themselves a seat at one of the hottest tickets in town began: "Due to extremely high demand for the Adele presale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you are currently on the waitlist.

"Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message.

"Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale."