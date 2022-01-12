Emma Watson says she and Tom Felton find it "sweet" how obsessed 'Harry Potter' fans are with her childhood crush on her co-star.

The 31-year-old actress - who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding movie franchise - reminisced about her crush on Tom, who portrayed villainous Draco Malfoy, on the HBO Max special 'Return To Hogwarts' which saw the cast reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first movie 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'.

And Emma has admitted she and her 34-year-old castmate, who keep in regular touch, think it's adorable how fans reacted to her confession.

In an interview with British Vogue magazine, Emma laughed: "We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet."

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star also admitted she was left "emotional" when Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe paid touching tributes to her during the reunion.

Rupert - who played Ron Weasley - told Emma towards the end of the special: “We’re family, we always will be.

“It’s a strong bond, we’ll always be part of each other’s lives.”

The pair then embraced and Rupert said: “I love you ... as friend."

Emma said in the interview: "No, that was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly.

"Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl."

The 'Little Women' star also explained how Rupert, 33, Daniel (Harry Potter), 32, and herself are not big on "electronics", but they do keep in contact "individually".

She said: "They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general.

“Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually.”