Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and have celebrated by "drinking each other's blood".

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress and the pop-punk star started dating in 2020, and on Wednesday (12.01.22), the loved-up pair revealed the proposal took place under the same "banyan tree" where they fell in love.

MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - wrote on Instagram: “Yes, in this life and every life. beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

The 'my ex's best friend' rocker had a custom ring designed by jeweller Stephen Webster with each of their birthstones connected by thorns, symbolising "two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Kelly continued: “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. (sic)"

Megan shared a video of the proposal and wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Megan concluded: "…and then we drank each other’s blood."

The music star had recently been telling his friends that he was "planning to propose" to his girlfriend, who was married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021, with whom she has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five.

The 'Wild Boy' musician and the ‘Transformers’ star embarked on a romance after they worked together on the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

And they recently opened up about their high-profile romance, with Kelly explaining how strong their bond really is.

Speaking about their relationship, he explained: "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It's ecstasy and agony for sure … I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.

"I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don't even make romantic movies anymore. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire."