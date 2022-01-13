Kim Kardashian is "not bothered" by Kanye West romancing Julia Fox.

The 41-year-old reality star - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - has completely "moved on" from her estranged husband, who has shown his "affection" toward the 31-year-old actress with their lavish dates, including filling a hotel suite with clothes for her, which she described as "a real Cinderella moment".

A source told Page Six: “She’s not even bothered by the comparisons [to Fox]. She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes."

It's also been claimed that the SKIMS founder has adopted a relaxed approach to her own style since she started dating 28-year-old 'SNL' star, Pete.

The source said: “She just cares about having total happiness and peace – not being cool."

And the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the 44-year-old rap legend - just wants Kanye to be "happy" as it's "what's best for their kids".

They added: “Kim loves to see Kanye happy, and only wants positive things for him because it’s what’s best for their kids."

Earlier this month, Julia opened up about her dates with Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - revealing that they shared "an instant connection".

The celebrity duo recently attended the 'Save Play' show in New York City, and enjoyed a dinner date at Julia's "favourite" restaurant, Carbone.

The actress - who starred in the 2019 movie 'Uncut Gems' - shared in a blog post: "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

"Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.

"After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants. Obviously.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. (sic)"