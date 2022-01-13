Davina Potratz has branded "really hurtful" comments suggesting Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy "f***ed up".

The 'Selling Sunset' star was forced to take to social media to call out the "beyond sick" messages she had been inundated with in her DMs last year, after her dramatic birthing experience with her son, Christian Georges Dumontet - who was born via an "emergency crash C-section" in May - was featured in the latest season of the hit Netflix series.

And her colleague has insisted it's bizarre how people would "hate" Christine for being "very lean" and able to "bounce back quickly" to her pre-pregnancy body.

The realtor told the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast: “Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar.

“We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son.”

She continued: “Why should someone hate her because that? That’s not fair.

“It’s really hurtful, you know, when someone says she didn’t give birth.”

Davina insisted there is no question that the 32-year-old star - who had her baby boy with husband Christian Richard - gave birth to her first child.

She added: “I can’t lie about something that I don’t know about, but I will defend something that I do know.

"She really was pregnant and that she really did give birth to her child. Regardless of people supporting her or not supporting her, that part of it is true.”

Sharing one of the messages she received, Christine responded on Instagram: “K y’all are beyond f****** sick."

Over on Twitter, the reality star demanded those who disrespected her to give her an apology

She continued: “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize.

“This is seriously so hurtful. (sic)"

One of the users had called her pregnancy "alleged", to which she replied: “Please go stalk my ig now, byeeee (sic)."