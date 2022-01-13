Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after 16 years together.

The 'Aquaman' actor and the 'Cosby Show' star - who have daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, together - have announced their separation in a joint statement shared on Jason's Instagram page.

The pair - who tied the knot in 2017 - explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "the love between [them] carries on", and they want to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail

J & L."

Lisa, 54, is also a mother to actress Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she has with her first husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.

The 42-year-old 'Game of Thrones' star's love for Lisa started out as a childhood crush, and Jason previously said his marriage to the 'High Fiedlity' star was proof that "anything" can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.

He said: "If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f****** possible.'"