Machine Gun Kelly wanted his proposal "to be very special".

The 31-year-old musician - who got engaged to the 'Till Death' actress this week after they started dating in 2020 - has revealed he popped the question under the same tree where they first fell in love, and it's said he wanted to do something "romantic".

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "MGK has been telling his friends how Megan is his dream girl and he is always trying to make her happy and do romantic things for her.

"His proposal plan was no exception and he wanted it to be very special.

"The two of them are so ready and excited to continue their journey as a couple and create more memories together."

The source added that the couple have "spoken about their future" and getting engaged "for quite some time".

The insider added: "[They] are so in love and completely enthralled with each other."

Announcing their engagement, the 'Bad Things' hitmaker opened up about the design of her ring, which features both of their birth stones.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a close-up look at the ring, and explained: "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two:

"the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. (sic)"

Megan shared a video of the proposal and wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Megan concluded: "…and then we drank each other’s blood."