Tori Spelling has revealed she is still battling against COVID-19 after eight days.

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress tested positive for the virus last week and has now issued a new update in which she confirmed that she is still struggling with the disease.

Tori, 48, captioned a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (12.01.22): "Day 8... when does this get better?!? (sic)"

Despite feeling the effects of the virus, Tori sent a special shout out to her colleagues at iHeartRadio and '90210MG' podcast for sending her a much-needed meal from her family's favourite Italian restaurant.

The star revealed last Friday (07.01.22) that she – as well as husband Dean McDermott and their children, 14-year-old Liam, 13-year-old Stella, 10-year-old Hattie, nine-year-old Finn, and four-year-old Beau – had tested positive for COVID-19.

She wrote on Instagram: "I share a lot on social media, but this is one thing I didn’t want to share … But, at this point people are getting frustrated not getting responses personally and business wise from me and wondering why I’m MIA so I finally decided to share.

"Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic. We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t. (sic)"

Tori did not reveal the extent of her symptoms but lamented that she could "barely function" to care for her children as they have their own fight against the illness.

She added: "Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works. (sic)"