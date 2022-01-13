David Beckham has jokingly called Victoria Beckham an "a***hole" and told her to "come home happier".

The retired football legend couldn't resist a cheeky dig at his fashion designer wife as he made her lunch after she seemingly had a bit of a "grumpy" moment.

The 47-year-old star shared the hilarious message from her husband on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham".

David, 46, didn't hold back with his tongue-in-cheek message, which was written on a post-in note left on a tuperware box.

He wrote: "Enjoy lunch ****hole... Come home happier :) lots of love you know who.. (sic)"

The couple - who have children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, together - are still loved up after getting married in 1999, but Victoria previously insisted she won't be giving her kids relationship advice.

Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, but his mum said: "There’s nothing worse than someone giving advice.

"I remember Geri [Horner] saying to me, 'When you get a TV, you get a TV manual. But when you have a baby there’s no manual. You just got to figure that s*** out for yourself.' That’s the truth.

"I’ve always been lucky that I’ve got a strong family unit, not just with David and the kids but with my parents and David’s parents. I feel very blessed that I have that. The kids always come first to me and David."

However, she did admit they do like to offer advice to their children, but claimed there's a distinction between "offering advice and being there to support them".

She explained: "We offer advice. There’s a difference between offering advice and being there to support them. If you offer it and they want to take it, that’s great. Sometimes they want it and sometimes they don’t. And that’s OK, too."