Will Smith has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award.

The 'King Richard' actor - who won a Golden Globe just days ago for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father - is in the running for best actor.

The SAG Awards are voted for by other actors, and are seen by many as one of the main precursors to the Academy Awards.

Since the ceremony began in 1994, 105 of 108 Oscar winners in acting categories were also nominated for a SAG honour.

Will faces tough competition in his category, Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick... BOOM!'), Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos'), Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog') and Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth') all nominated.

The shortlist has been unveiled for this year's ceremony, with 'The Power of the Dog' and Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' leading the way with three nods each.

The latter is in the running for best ensemble, while Cumberbatch and Gaga are both nominated for their respective performances.

Gaga's co-star Jared Leto is in the running for best supporting actor opposite The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose co-star Kirsten Dunst is on the shortlist in the supporting actress category.

Taking to Instagram, Gaga wrote: "I am so beyond grateful to be nominated by the @sagawards for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor.

"I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art.

"To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans.

"Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year—you are all gifts to the world and I’m so honored to be in your company."

Screen Actors Guild Awards full nominations

Best ensemble

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Best actor

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Best supporting actor

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose - Westside Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best stunt ensemble

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best drama series ensemble

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best drama series actor

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Best drama series actress

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook - Succession

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Best comedy series ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best comedy series actor

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best comedy series actress

Elle Fanning - The Great

Sandra Oh - The Chair

Jean Smart - Hacks

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best TV movie or mini-series actor

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Best TV movie or mini-series actress

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown