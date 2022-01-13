Will Smith has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award.
The 'King Richard' actor - who won a Golden Globe just days ago for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father - is in the running for best actor.
The SAG Awards are voted for by other actors, and are seen by many as one of the main precursors to the Academy Awards.
Since the ceremony began in 1994, 105 of 108 Oscar winners in acting categories were also nominated for a SAG honour.
Will faces tough competition in his category, Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick... BOOM!'), Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos'), Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog') and Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth') all nominated.
The shortlist has been unveiled for this year's ceremony, with 'The Power of the Dog' and Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' leading the way with three nods each.
The latter is in the running for best ensemble, while Cumberbatch and Gaga are both nominated for their respective performances.
Gaga's co-star Jared Leto is in the running for best supporting actor opposite The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose co-star Kirsten Dunst is on the shortlist in the supporting actress category.
Taking to Instagram, Gaga wrote: "I am so beyond grateful to be nominated by the @sagawards for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor.
"I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art.
"To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans.
"Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year—you are all gifts to the world and I’m so honored to be in your company."
Screen Actors Guild Awards full nominations
Best ensemble
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Best actor
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Best supporting actor
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actress
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose - Westside Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga - Passing
Best stunt ensemble
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best drama series ensemble
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best drama series actor
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Best drama series actress
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook - Succession
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Best comedy series ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best comedy series actor
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best comedy series actress
Elle Fanning - The Great
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Jean Smart - Hacks
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best TV movie or mini-series actor
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Best TV movie or mini-series actress
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown