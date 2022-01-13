Lamar Odom has urged Khloe Kardashian to "be strong" for herself and her daughter.

The 42-year-old former sports star - who was married to reality star Khloé from 2009 until 2016 - has revealed the message he would give to the reality star after her ex Tristan Thompson's recent paternity test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: "First, I would give her a hug. I haven't seen her in a long time. Man, what would I say to her? Just to be strong. Keep her faith in God, and be strong for her daughter."

Lamar - who described Tristan as "corny" over the ordeal - admitted he hasn't been in touch with Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, but he's sure she'll "be alright".

He added: "Nah, I haven't been fortunate enough to reach out to her. It's too bad. BUt she's gonna be alright, she's a strong girl."

Tristan apologised earlier this month, and said Khloe didn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation".

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"

And he insisted he has the "utmost respect and love" for Khloe, and said he is "incredibly sorry".

He added: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Responding to a Facebook post about the paternity test, Lamar admitted he hopes to "reconnect" with his former flame.

He said: "I truly wish nothing but the best for [Khloé] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. she is a good person and deserves the world."