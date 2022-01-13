Google is set to make their Wear OS smartwatches more accessible for left-handed people.

Google’s Issue Tracker website received feedback from one wearer of the android device, who wished to wear the watch on their right arm.

The post from 2018 read: “my android wear watch has buttons on one side. and i would like to wear the watch upside down on my other arm (i am left handed.) (sic)"

And journalist Mishaal Rahman has pointed out via Reddit that Google has since responded with plans for a solution to the problem - but it will require the purchase of the new smartwatch.

A Google employee replied: “Our development team has implemented the feature you have requested and will be available on future new devices.”

Meanwhile, Google looks set to have competition on its hands, as Facebook is reportedly set to release a smartwatch in 2022.

The social networking company is said to be planning to drop a wearable device in the summer.

According to The Verge, sources said the smartwatch would include two cameras for photos and video, alongside health features such as a heart rate monitor.

The initial version is expected to launch in 2022 at around $400, and the device would boast LTE connectivity and a range of colours.

Although Facebook hasn't commented officially, Andrew Bosworth - the company's vice president of AR and VR - tweeted: "We’ve said we want AR glasses to be truly useful—we’re investing in technologies across the board that will make that interaction feel more natural and intuitive.

"This includes research like EMG, haptics, adaptive interfaces that could come together in a wrist-based form factor.

"Research doesn’t always lead to product development. Productizing these forms of input—for AR glasses or others—happens on parallel paths and in multiple iterations.

"We’ll share more when we’re ready. And just like with our glasses work, we will consult third party experts to help us get these right."