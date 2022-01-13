Nigeria has lifted its ban on Twitter.

The social media app was once again made accessible in the West African country on Thursday (13.01.22), seven months after the capital Abuja ordered the micro-blogging platform to be suspended in response to Twitter removing a post by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened the secessionists in the country.

Twitter agreed to open a local office, appoint a country head and pay domestic taxes before the suspension was lifted.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, head of the National Information Technology Development Agency, said in a statement: “Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgment of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built and work with the FGN [federal government of Nigeria] and the broader industry to develop a code of conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries."

Last summer, the Nigerian government accused Twitter of “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.