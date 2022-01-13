Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a song.

The 48-year-old supermodel has collaborated with the hip hop legend and producer duo Weddingcake on new dance track 'Chai Tea With Heidi', which is set to drop on Friday (14.01.22).

The collab is the opening track for Season 17 of Heidi’s show ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’, which begins airing on Thursday (13.01.21), and releasing music with Snoop, 50, has been a big bucket list goal for Heidi.

She said: "When we were discussing the title song for the upcoming season of 'Germany’s Next Top Model', it was suggested perhaps I should record my own song this year. I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself so it was something I was definitely considering but I knew there was only one person I wanted to sing with.

"I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home. I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun ... and Snoop helped deliver just that. Sometimes, I need to pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming this because it is truly a dream come true.”

This special collaboration sees Snoop Dogg lending his signature flow to the anthemic club track, with Heidi joining for the chorus of classic ‘Baby Jane’, paying homage to rock legend Sir Rod Stewart's song.

The accompanying music video, directed by photography icon Rankin, features Snoop wearing his signature fur coat and shades, with Heidi showing why she is a runway legend.