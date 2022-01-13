Anna Marie Tendler says her divorce from John Mulaney has been "totally shocking" and "surreal".

The 36-year-old artist - who married the comedian in 2014 - had admitted she was "heartbroken" when he filed for divorce last July after they officially announced their split three months earlier, and he then moved on with actress Olivia Munn, while the couple then welcomed a son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, into the world in November 2021.

Reflecting on the tough period, Anna told Harper's Bazaar magazine: “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

Anna admitted she struggled to cope with the rapid changes in her life, and she there weren't many "good days".

She added: "I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”

Anna and John had previously said they wouldn't have children together, and while she admitted she "always held partnership above having kids", she's now planning to freeze her eggs.

She explained: "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot."

And despite the pain of the breakup, she's now looking forward to pushing on with her new life.

She added: "I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

John - who checked himself into rehab in late 2020 amid struggles with alcohol and drug abuse - and Anna first split in October 2020, and she later confessed to being "heartbroken" about their marriage ending.

She previously said through a spokesperson: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."