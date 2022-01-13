Camila Mendes has loved Chanel since she was a teenager.

The ‘Riverdale’ star has adored the classic French couture house - that was established by Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel in 1909 - since her high school days with the brand marking the milestone of leaving school.

The 27-year-old actress told ELLE: “My love of Chanel goes way back. My love of Chanel goes way back. For my graduation gift from high school, my dad got me my first Chanel bag. It was an orange metallic crossbody bag, really unique, and I was obviously so excited. I still have it, and actually, I need to start wearing it again!"

The ‘Palm Springs’ star’s love of the luxury brand - whose creative director is Virginie Viard, who took over in 2019 after the death of 85-year-old Karl Lagerfeld, who had run the brand since 1983 - is something she might have got from her mother.

She explained: “And my mom’s favourite perfume is Chanel. Every year for Christmas, we ask her what she wants, and she goes, ‘Just get me my Chanel.’ It’s very glamorous!”

The fashion house - along with its signature bags, suits, two tone shoes and little black dresses - has an array of classic perfumes, including its inaugural offering’ Chanel No.5, which debuted in 1921.

Growing up, Camila revealed that Rachel Bilson was “everything” to her style wise due to Rachel's role as Summer Roberts on ‘The OC’ and she didn’t disappoint when she met her in real life.

Camila said: "She was everything to me! Rachel Bilson was the fashion inspiration for me growing up. To me, she was the epitome of laid-back, chic style. God, she was the coolest. I met her once at a party and we exchanged numbers.

"I guess there was a bond there. She was like, ‘Text me if you ever need anything,’ and of course I didn’t have the courage to do it. So I still have Rachel Bilson’s number in my phone - if she hasn’t changed it, I guess!”