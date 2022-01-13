Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle didn't know what an avocado was growing up.

The 36-year-old pop star grew up in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, and admitted the green fruit was among a number of foods that were not around when she was a youngster.

She said: “A lot of foods growing up were not available. For example, I didn’t know what an avocado was, I don’t think you could find them in Derry or Donegal when I was growing up

“I sound like I’m about 90!”

Nadine - who has seven-year-old Anaiya with her ex-fiance Jason Bell - said that even though her daughter is adventurous, she doesn’t enjoy as many of the staples that Nadine had growing up.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “I come from a small town where it’s very much meat and vegetables – everything’s farm-fresh, but there’s not a lot of variety in foods.

“If we couldn’t eat ham, eggs and cheese [growing up], we may have starved at lunchtime.”

The 'Love Machine' hitmaker loves cooking with Anaiya and tries to involve her in the process as much as possible to make sure she has a healthy relationship with food.

She said: “It’s so sad when food does become the enemy. I’ve been through that, where you’re thinking, ‘I can’t get the jeans on’, or ‘I’m moving up a size’ – or, in some cases, I’m moving down a size for whatever reason – maybe stress,

“Having a good relationship with food is so important, because we have to eat, there’s no way of getting around it,

“I have never made an issue out of food if Anaíya wants to have something, I don’t make it an issue.

“If she wants something sweet, she loves her sweets, she would eat a whole packet of biscuits if she was left to her own devices.

“I’m like ‘yes, you can have another one, get another one, then OK, that’s enough because you don’t want to make yourself sick, and I don’t want you to feel bad for wanting something unhealthy.'"