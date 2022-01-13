Angelina Jolie still sends her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry James Christmas presents.

The 'Maleficent' actress - who has Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt - was married to the 66-year-old actor from 2000 to 2003, and Harry has revealed his stepmother never leaves him out at Christmas and catches up with him "every now and then".

The 27-year-old real estate agent told 'Entertainment Tonight': “To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that. I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”

Harry - whose mother is Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak - has fond memories of camping holidays with the 'Eternals' star.

He said: “She was so cool. She took us camping every week and she rented, like an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip.”

Harry - who is a brother to Amanda, 42, William, 28, and Bella, 17, continued: “She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun.”

After her marriage to Billy Bob, the ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ star went on to adopt six children with Brad, and she has been embroiled in a lengthy custody battle over their teenagers.

In October, the California Supreme Court refused Brad's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his long-running case with Angelina.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's legal team filed a petition to raise an objection to the disqualification of private Judge John Ouderkirk from their case, which effectively voided a previous ruling that granted the 58-year-old star more time with the former couple's five younger children.

Angelina's team had sought to have the judge - who was hired in 2016 - removed because they felt he could be biased in his rulings as he had failed to disclose continuing or new cases he'd been hired by Brad's lawyers to oversee and the three judges who oversaw a hearing on the matter agreed Ouderkirk's "failure to make mandatory disclosures" about the work he was doing on other cases involving the 'Moneyball' star's team "might cause an objective person, aware of all of the facts" to doubt his impartiality.

And after the court rejected the plea, Angelina's attorney, Robert Olson, welcomed the decision and said his client was glad "that her children’s well-being will not be guided by unethical behaviour."