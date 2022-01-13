Priyanka Chopra Jonas says having children with Nick Jonas is definitely in their "future".

The 'Quantico' star - who tied the knot with the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers star in 2018 - has insisted starting a family with her other half will happen when the time is right, but when they do become parents, she plans to "slow down".

Speaking to the February issue of Vanity Fair magazine - of which she is the cover star - Priyanka said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens."

When the interviewer mentioned the couple's hectic work schedules, Priyanka quipped: “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

The couple both agreed it's best to focus entirely on their future child when they do become parents.

She added: “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that."

While the 'Baywatch' star has always been all about the "next job", these days she is "craving family life".

The 39-year-old star explained: "My priority has always been the next job. I'm a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance.

"I'm craving my family life. I'm craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn't do because I was just 'blinders on' and working."

The 'Matrix Resurrections' star also admitted she has become a lot more guarded and "introverted" because being in the spotlight "takes it out of you".

She said: "I think maybe that's why I'm becoming a lot more introverted as I go along on this journey in the entertainment business now.

"I'm starting to protect myself a lot more because I realise how much it takes out of you.

"It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch.

"Or not fall when you're walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f***ing day. I feel like I am at a precipice of reinvention."

Read the full story 'Everything's Coming Up Priyanka' by Rebecca Ford in Vanity Fair's February issue, and on VanityFair.com.