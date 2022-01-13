Brooklyn Beckham "sometimes" eats steak "three times a week".

The eldest offspring of retired soccer ace David Beckham, 46, and his fashion designer wife Victoria, 47, has revealed he's addicted to seared meat and can't resist chowing down on his favourite meal more than once a week.

The 22-year-old foodie captioned a clip from his 'Cookin' with Brooklyn' series on Instagram: "Steak is one of my favourite dishes and this week I've decided to try and help Chase Hudson cook up a New York strip of his own.

"But first I'm going to up my own steak game by visiting champion pit master, Adam Perry Lang."

In the video, he confessed: "I absolutely love steak.

"I eat steak quite a lot. Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week and sometimes three times a week."

Brooklyn was joined by grilling guru Adam Perry Lang, who showed him some tricks to make his meat taste real good.

And he told viewers that he prefers his steak "almost burnt" and medium-rare inside.

Brooklyn has teamed up with Facebook Messenger on the eight-episode weekly series, which is available to watch on both Facebook and Instagram.

The photographer - who is engaged to 27-year-old actress Nicola Peltz - previously hit headlines after serving up a bacon, sausage and egg sandwich on US television.

Brooklyn appeared on the 'Today' show to show off his culinary talents in the kitchen, but some viewers felt the dish was too easy.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn previously missed out on a chance to further hone his culinary skills when his dad treated two of his other children, Romeo, 19, and 10-year-old Harper to a private masterclass with French chef Raymond Blanc in London.