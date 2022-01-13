Kylie Jenner has become the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul - who is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott - has overtaken pop star Ariana Grande to become the most-followed woman on the photo-sharing platform.

Kylie has actually been relatively quiet on Instagram over recent months but that hasn't stopped her from becoming the second most-followed person on the platform, behind soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 389 million followers.

The reality star took some time away from Instagram last year, after ten concertgoers died during Travis' performance at Astroworld Festival in November.

On New Year's Eve (31.12.21), the brunette beauty took the opportunity to reflect on a turbulent 12 months.

Alongside a black-and-white image of her growing baby bump, she wrote on the platform: "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.

"I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. (sic)"

Kylie also wished her followers well for 2022.

She said: "I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Kylie previously admitted that she tries to be a "good role model" for her social media followers.

The TV star acknowledged that she has a significant influence because of her online following.

She explained: "I don't think an alien would really understand what I do. I don't know how you'd begin to describe what social media is. I'm fully aware of the influence that I have, I try to be a good role model but I mostly just try to be myself."