Dolph Lundgren thinks he's "heard" a ghost.

The 64-year-old actor was staying in an "18th-century manor house" in the middle of the Swedish winter when he had a "supernatural" encounter.

Asked if he's ever seen a ghost, Dolph replied: "I haven’t seen one, but I think I heard one many years ago in Sweden. I was staying in this 18th-century manor house in the middle of winter with my half-brother and his dad, to go hunting.

"I woke in the middle of the night, got really cold, felt something in the room and got really scared. I usually don’t get scared. Then I heard this woman speaking on the phone in old Swedish or something, but I couldn’t really make out what was going on.

"There were no women in the house, but there was one of these old wooden phones outside in the corridor and all these pieces of luggage that used to be owned by my half-brother’s dad’s mother. She had killed herself in the room next to mine, but I didn’t know any of this until the next day.

"That was the first time I felt that there was something supernatural. I never went back to spend another night in that place."

Dolph was a European karate champion in the early 1980s, before he turned his focus to acting.

And the Hollywood star - who shot to fame in 'Rocky IV' - now wishes he could've pursued acting in "a more serious way".

He told the Guardian newspaper: "It was more like therapy for me. If I was a young man today, I would probably still want to pursue acting and directing, but maybe have a chance to train without being thrown into it, which happened in my case.

"I got famous in one movie and then was suddenly starring in big movies, not really knowing what I was doing. I didn’t have much technique as an actor and I had to figure it out. So, I would probably pursue acting in a more serious way."