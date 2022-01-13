Lucy Hale will always be "grateful" for her 'Pretty Little Liars' experience.

The 32-year-old actress played the part of Aria Montgomery in the hit TV series, and she admits that the show "changed [her] life".

She said: "[I'm] grateful for it. Grateful for all it brought to me. I now get to do all different types of roles because of that show. I'll never forget that. I'll always have gratitude for that."

In 2020, HBO announced plans to make 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'.

The show will feature a new cast and Lucy can't wait to watch it.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm excited for this new group of girls. I hope it does well. I really do. I think people want me to be upset about it and I'm stoked for them. I want to watch. It's exciting."

Asked what advice she'd offer the new cast, Lucy replied: "Just enjoy it. Your life's going to change. Just soak it all in.

"I wasn't always that way. I was always thinking ten steps ahead, so I would miss out on moments. Ride the wave. Stay around good people."

Last year, meanwhile, Lucy revealed that she's "developed more confidence" over time.

The actress has finally learned to appreciate her own body, after battling with her appearance during her teens.

She said: "Our bodies are so amazing and resilient, and we don't give them enough credit. I spent much of my teen years and early 20s not loving my body and not being good to it."

The Hollywood star spent years convincing herself that she needed to "be cute and sit there".

However, she now looks at herself in a completely different light, revealing that her "idea of beauty is different".

Lucy said: "That's so boring. I've developed more confidence because I realise I'm more than the way I look. One day, I was like, 'Wait, I'm a good person. I work really hard. I've been given gifts. I'm smart. I can have good conversations'.

"My idea of beauty is different now. Feeling strong, feeling confident - nothing is better."