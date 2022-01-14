Cardi B broke down in tears and recalled feeling "extremely suicidal" while testifying in her libel case against a YouTuber.

The 'WAP' hitmaker claimed she suffered depression and contemplated taking her own life when she discovered vlogger Tasha's allegedly defamatory comments she made about the rapper on her YouTube channel.

During a Georgia court hearing, the 29-year-old star said: "I felt extremely suicidal."

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker added how she suffered from fatigue, anxiety, and migraines, and lost weight as a result.

The 'Up' hitmaker also claimed her relationship with her husband Offset - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Kulture and a four-month-old son - was impacted by the videos made by Tasha over a period of 14 months.

Cardi claims the clips contain “false and defamatory statements”, including that she was a prostitute, had herpes and used drugs.

She said: “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband."

The hip-hop star filed the lawsuit against Tasha in 2019, alleging that she had “spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities” to profit from them.

Cardi is seeking damages and has requested Tasha “remove in full all defamatory and disparaging statements.”

According to Billboard, the jury trial began on Monday (10.01.21) in Atlanta and will recommence next week.