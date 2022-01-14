The American Film Institute (AFI) Awards reception will take place on March 11 after being postponed.

The luncheon was initially due to take place last week, but due to the surge in Omicron coronavirus cases it was put back, and a new date has been decided.

AFI have confirmed the reception will take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In December, Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO said: "The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes.

"Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world."

The luncheon gives recognition to 10 films and 10 TV shows - picked out via a jury process - deemed the most culturally relevant and artistically representative.

This year's selection includes films such as 'King Richard', which sees Will Smith portray Richard Williams, the dad and coach of legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Comedy-drama movie 'Licorice Pizza' - which features Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper and Cooper Hoffman - and Western film 'The Power of the Dog', which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, have also been selected as part of AFI's Movies of the Year.

In the TV category, the Kate Winslet-led 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Ted Lasso', a soccer show starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular coach, have also been selected, among others.

What's more, Netflix hit show 'Squid Game' has been chosen to receive AFI's Special Award, alongside movie 'Belfast', and documentary 'Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)'.

AFI Movies of the Year

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

AFI TV Shows of the Year

Hacks

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Reservation Dogs

Schmigadoon!

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Underground Railroad

Wanda Vision

The White Lotus

AFI Special Award

Belfast

Squid Game

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)