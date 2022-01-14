John Mayer and Jeff Ross have paid tribute to the late Bob Saget.

The 44-year-old singer and the 56-year-old comedian took to Instagram to post a joint video in which they expressed their love for the 'Full House' star, who was found dead in a hotel room aged of 65 on Sunday (09.01.22).

John said: "I’ve never known another human being on this Earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people."

The 'Last Train Home' singer went on to quip that Bob was a "professor of life" and said that he was "honoured" to have helped out Bob at LAX airport when he had to collect his car.

He added: "This is the only time in my life that I have been honoured to help a friend out at LAX!"

Jeff also paid tribute, claiming that he "really loved" Bob, adding that he "just loved" to make people laugh.

He said: "I really loved the guy. He was a comic before he was anything else. You know, I’ve heard from a thousand comics in the last couple of days, and he loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were. It didn’t matter your stature, your status.”

The pair further opened up about their loss in the 25-minute video, with John claiming that "[we] are just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget".

Bob is survived by three adult children from a previous relationship and wife Kelly Rizzo, who he married in 2018.

In a statement, Kelly said: "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."