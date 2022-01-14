Jeremy Irons is yet to watch the Snyder Cut version of 'Justice League'.

The 73-year-old actor played Bruce Wayne/Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth in the movie – which was a director's cut version of the 2017 film that was completed by Joss Whedon when filmmaker Zack Snyder stepped down from the project due to the death of his daughter – but admits that he is yet to watch the latest take on the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) project.

Jeremy told Variety: "Strangely, I think have it and I haven't seen it. I shall have to hunt it out and see if I have it somewhere online or on a DVD. I remember talking to Zack before he did it and being very interested to see what he came up with."

The 'Dead Ringers' actor admits that Snyder's take is likely to be an improvement on the original 2017 movie which he disliked and thought was "dreadful".

He said of Whedon's movie: "It couldn't have been worse. I don't think it could have been, could it?"

Jeremy's latest role is as the former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in the Netflix movie 'Munich – The Edge of War' – which is based on the novel by Robert Harris – and admits that he landed the part after dining with the author.

He explained: "Robert is a friend. We were actually having lunch in London to talk about another project that he had in mind and he was at that point writing 'Munich' and he said he found himself sitting opposite me thinking, 'Jeremy would be a very good Chamberlain.'

"From there on, he sort of thought of me as he was writing. He sent me the book once it was printed and I was fascinated by the story and the character and emailed him to say, 'I'm your man if you want one'.

"Eventually it was picked up by Netflix as a two hour film and the producer and director thought it might be a good idea to have me."