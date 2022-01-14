Charlotte Church thinks she is "probably doing a better job" of parenting her third child because she knows more about herself.

The 35-year-old singer was in her early twenties when she had daughter Ruby, 14, and 12-year-old son Dexter with her ex Gavin Henson, and star admits that while being a mother is "still chaotic" after she gave birth to daughter Frida in August 2020, she has gained valuable experience over the years.

When asked if it feels different being a mum again now she's older, Charlotte - who has Frida with her husband Jonathan Powell - said: "It's massively different from being a parent in your early twenties.

"Everything is still chaotic, especially with a life and background like mine.

"My family has not been simple, so it was challenging. But I always loved it, motherhood suited me down to the ground and felt really natural.

"I loved being pregnant, breastfeeding and raising my babies.

"I think we're probably doing a better job this time around just because you know more about yourself."

As well as being a mother-of-three, Charlotte is still hoping to release new music "in the next couple of years" and the self-confessed "tree hugger" is keen to live as a "wild woman in the woods" as much as she can.

Quizzed about whether she would like to do more in the music world again, the 'Crazy Chick' hitmaker - who is currently working on creating a wellness centre in Wales - added to Metro newspaper: "I'd love to be involved in it for the rest of my life because it's the best job ever.

"I really want to release an album in the next couple of years, but if we open the retreat centre next year, that's going to take a huge amount of my time and energy.

"So I need to box clever about how I spend my time.

"I want to live as a wild woman in the woods as much as I can, too, and be present for all of my babies, friends, and family. So it's just being realistic about how that happens."

In October, Charlotte admitted she wished she could've given birth to her daughter in her garden.

She said: “I did love birth, but my third birth came and b**** slapped me in the face. I was so unbelievably overconfident, because the first two times, I was 21 and 22, and my body knew just what to do.

“I have become a nature lover, tree hugger, or quite a deep hippy in the interim of having my first two and little baby Frida. So I set this birth palace outside basically among the trees. I dried flowers it was so involved. It looked like a Baz Luhrmann set. I had candles everywhere.

“So, I laboured under there overnight which was beautiful but then I had her screaming on the bathroom floor.”