Production on Tesla's Cybertruck has reportedly been pushed back until early 2023.

Elon Musk's firm's much-hyped electric pickup is reportedly set to undergo some changes to "features and functions", to stand a better chance of competing with the likes of Rivian's R1T and Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning.

It comes after production was already delayed from 2020 to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source at Tesla has told Reuters there will be a limited run in the first quarter of 2023, with further production planned for later next year.

It comes days after Tesla removed all mention of production starting in 2022 on their website.

Now when customers go to pre-order the futuristic-looking SUV, a note reads: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears."

More information regarding the Cybertruck is expected at the company's earnings call on January 26.

At the launch back in 2019, Musk admitted there was "room for improvement" after its "armoured glass" shattered in a demonstration.

But that didn't stop thousands upon thousands of people from ordering the sci-fi-inspired automobile, with the CEO noting that he had received 146,000 orders at the time.