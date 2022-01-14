Courtney Stodden has been inked with a Marilyn Monroe tattoo.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to reveal the tribute to the iconic, late film star, which she says will always be "worn with pride."

Courtney shared a snap of the tattoo - which is located just above her ankle - and she captioned the post: "I will always wear Marilyn with pride @tibotattoo #newink #newtattoo #marilynmonroe #tattoo. (sic)"

The reality star - who hit the headlines in 2011 after she married then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16 - also posted a video of the inking process, which featured her lying down decked out in an Adidas cap and a matching face mask.

The new body art comes after Courtney got engaged to entrepreneur Chris Sheng back in May 2021.

Courtney - whose divorce from Doug was finalised in 2020 - admitted feeling "fortunate" because she and Chris have an "unconditional love" for one another.

She said at the time: "I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.

"For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but we will always love each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on - no matter what. I got you."