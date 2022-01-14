Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez loves her life in Manchester.

The 27-year-old star - who is originally from Spain, and has been in a relationship with the Premier League star since 2017 - feels "very grateful" for her life in north west England, after the pair moved into a luxury mansion together.

When asked how her life had changed since relocating to the UK from Italy, she said: "I haven’t noticed much difference. When you move with your family and you move everything you feel at ease. With our conditions we can’t complain, quite the opposite. We are very grateful."

The former shop worker - who has four-year-old Alana with the sports star, and is step-mum to his son Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four - explained that one of the benefits is that they now live closer to the school than they did beforehand.

She told Hola! magazine: "The good thing is that we live nearer the children's school. In Italy we lived further away.

"I’m living my dream right now."

The model and influencer - who is expecting her second child with the footballer - also claimed that her "dream" was to have a big family, noting that in a few months their brood will be "even larger."

She added: "My dream was to have a big family because I love children. Today we’re a large family and in a few months we’ll be even larger."

Georgina's comments come after some speculation that Ronaldo could potentially leave United at the end of the Premier League season, which comes to a conclusion in May.