Isla Fisher has said it was "love at first sight" when she met Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 45-year-old actress - who has been married to the 'Borat' star since December 2010 and has children Olive, 13, and Elula, 10, Montgomery, four, with him - thwarted her husband's recent quip that she did not feel an instant attraction when they first met back in 2002.

She said: "I don't know why [he said that], he was joking! I totally loved him right away. I mean, I knew it was definitely love at first sight."

The 'Blithe Spirit' star then went on to joke that the length of her marriage is the equivalent of "200 years by Hollywood standards", noting that she received messages of congratulations when the couple marked 10 years together.

Speaking on 'The Project', she told host Lisa Wilkinson: "I think by Hollywood standards it's probably 200 years! I feel like it's a Golden Jubilee or something. Everyone was congratulating me!"

Isla then went on to call her marriage a "fun ride" and spoke out about how the pair managed to navigate lockdown with their "beautiful family", which she said was "not easy" for any couple.

She added: "It is a fun ride. I feel so lucky to have Sacha in my life. Now we have this beautiful family and we survived lockdown together, which you know, it is not easy for any couple."

The star - who met Sacha, 50, at a party in her native Australia - previously compared their meeting to "winning the lottery."

She said: "Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."