Victoria Beckham has changed her mind about making monogrammed garments for her eponymous fashion house.

The Spice Girl turned high fashion designer thinks the “challenge” she set herself of incorporating her initials ‘VB’ into her Pre-Fall 2022 collection was a success as she was previously skeptical.

Discussing her designing process with Vogue’s Anders Christian Madsen, the 47-year-old fashionsta said: “Most of my starting points in designing are things that I don’t like. And I don’t like monograms, so I really enjoyed that challenge.

"And actually, this is now in my personal wardrobe and I’m really excited to wear it. It’s elegant, it’s chic. I think it’s going to feel quite timeless, so it’s something I can continue through the season.”

The ‘star described herself - and her fashion and football star husband David Beckham - as someone “who wore big branding” but can understand that others like to do so therefore set herself the task of doing it in a “timeless way” so she could join the trend pioneered by brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

She said: “I’ve done a lot of things in my life, Anders, and I’m pretty sure you’ve documented a fair amount of it. But I was never that person who wore big branding all-over.

"Neither I nor David. But I can see that a lot of people do like that, so the challenge was, how do we do branding in an elegant and sophisticated and timeless way that we can carry on? I’m not interested in creating something that someone will wear once.”

Victoria teased that a handbag with the viscose twill print might be on the cards.

She said: “I think that, you know, maybe there will be a bag coming with that, you know, very soon…”

Victoria continued: “It would certainly lend itself very well to an accessory. But for me, it just makes something quite timeless. It’s so subtle it looks like a print. I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time, but it was about finding the right way of doing it. The pre-collection seemed like the right time to launch it.”

She deemed anyone who buys and dons it “will look like the chicest person”.