'Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker' will be back on digital sale from January 25th.

The fourteenth instalment in the Square Enix science fantasy role-playing video games was initially released in December 2021, but was quickly pulled from digital download platforms because the servers became "over-capacitated" but producer Naoki Yoshida detailed in a "roadmap" statement that data centre expansion will allow for the game to resume sales.

It read: "Since officially launching on December 7 last year, 'Endwalker' has experienced extremely high levels of congestion, causing our players a great deal of frustration. The task of rebalancing jobs also remains, and we will continue working on this and other adjustments. While certain Worlds continue to experience congestion during peak times, our plan to fundamentally address the problem is beginning to take shape, and I’d like to share the roadmap with you."

The producer - who has worked on the last nine titles available in the 'Final Fantasy' series - went on to confirm to fans that the game will be available for download once again, but asked for their "understanding" as the company may have to "consider suspending" digital sales once again.

He added: "Digital sales will resume on January 25 at 5:00 pm (JST). However, in the event servers continue to experience extreme levels of congestion, we may consider suspending digital sales again. We are aware that certain Worlds are experiencing high server traffic at peak times, and while some may consider this decision to resume sales to be premature, we ask for your understanding in this matter.”