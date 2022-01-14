Drew Barrymore had a pregnancy scare while filming 'Scream'.

The Hollywood star was only 21 years old when she shot the 1996 horror classic, and she has now recalled how she had "a nervous breakdown" while chatting to co-stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette on set.

Chatting to Courteney on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 46-year-old actress said: "We became so close, Courteney. I remember at the poster shoot I was, like, having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant."

The '50 First Dates' star continued: "I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? Like, I'm freaking out! We're supposed to shoot this poster but oh my god, I just started dating somebody! How do you know?'

"I felt safe going to you, like you were the mature, safe person in the room."

Courteney responded: "I was the older one and I was the right person to ask."

Meanwhile, Drew recently revealed that she turned to the 'Queer Eye' team for help as she returned to the dating scene.

The star – who has been single since splitting from her former husband Will Kopelman in 2016 – got tips from the cast of the reality show ahead of a Zoom date with 'Top Chef' star Sam Talbot.

Drew said: "It was so fun. I had Jonathan [Van Ness] holding up, like, silly questions and naughty signs making me giggle.

"I had Tan [France] saying, 'Hey, I notice something over there,' like, ask him about that.

"I had Antoni [Porowski] tell me, 'You are doing a good job and I had Bobby going, 'Hey, I see plants and dogs, see how he is a caretaker,' it was, like, every person. I do feel like I was on their show."