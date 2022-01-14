Meryl Streep is a huge fan of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ but worries the show is a distraction from the real issues.

The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star admitted to using her love of the Los Angeles-based series of the Bravo reality franchise as a distraction from the climate crisis.

The 72-year-old actress said: “It's life… it's right now. It's happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch the 'Housewives of Beverly Hills'. I do that.”

The ‘Sophie’s Choice’ star made the revelation while promoting the new Netflix movie in which she plays President Orlean, as the film satires the public’s very polarised reactions to scientific crises.

Meryl praised the movie’s director Adam McKay, adding: “When I saw the film, I was just blown away, and I said [to director Adam McKay], "Give me a checklist. Give me the first three things we have to do [about the climate crisis]' "

She continued: "It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film, because you come out and you go, 'OK now. F*** it.' "

The ‘Little Women’ star joked that if we don’t work to halt climate change - which threatens basic human survival - we won’t be able to catch up with Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff and their latest drama.

She said: “This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this. If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch 'Housewives' or whatever."

Meryl’s admission drew a surprise reaction from co-star Jennifer Lawrence - who plays astronomy PhD candidate Katie Bibilasky warning about a comet threatening Earth - who also took part in the interview via Zoom.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winner has previously gushed about her love of all things 'Real Housewives'.

In 2014, she said: “'I do love my 'Real Housewives'... New York Housewives, and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami - oh, my God! Miami is really special.”