Jennifer Aniston has put her natural wavy hair no display in a makeup-free selfie.

The former ‘Friends’ star showcased the impact the humid weather was having on her tresses in a barefaced snap shared on Instagram on Thursday (13.01.22).

Alongside a string of emojis, the 52-year-old actress captioned the photo: “Okay, Humidity… Let’s go…..@lolavie (sic)"

Lolavie was launched by the ‘Just Go With it’ actress last year, while Jennifer's followers voiced their approval for her snap in the comments section.

One wrote: “Yess natural curls (sic)"

Her famous pals were also quick to comment their approval at her sporting of the natural look with Ali Wentworth writing: “Sexy bed hair though”

Fellow actress Sara Foster wrote: “Honestly, I’m very into it.”

The natural and vegan line currently boasts two products, the Glossing Detangler and a Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner.

The ‘Along Came Polly’ star labelled the detangler “the Swiss Army Knife” of haircare products as it restores shine and protects from heat damage in September 2021.

At the time, Jennifer said: "Hi world! Meet @Lolavie. "This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you.”

"So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

Following the launch, she opened up on her inspiration and said: "How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment? That's what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect."‘

The 'Break Up’ star put the two products through their paces in the testing stages and sent them to her friends.

She explained: "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them."