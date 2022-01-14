FKA twigs says being famous at a young age can make it "hard to be free".

The 33-year-old star - whose debut release 'EP1' dropped in 2012 - has reflected on the impact of life in the public eye, and admitted she wants to show her "playfulness" through her art, including her new mixtape 'CAPRISONGS'.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I think it definitely is difficult like when you're younger and you get so much attention so quickly, it's hard to be free.

"I think I'm a very playful person, despite I know sometimes my work can be very deep and maybe even intimidating to some, but my friends will know me as a very, very playful person and I'm very playful with movement and obviously with videos.

"And I think that I really was able to translate that playfulness into the creating of this mixtape."

The 'Jealousy' hitmaker admitted she had "a very unusual childhood" but her upbringing helped her remain "authentic" as a person and an artist.

She explained: "I feel quite lucky because although I think I had a very unusual childhood and at times we didn't have a lot, but I think that my mother in particular really instilled in me to be authentic.

"She would always sort of comment with me afterwards if someone was being contrived or wasn't being themselves. That idea of kind of maybe showing off.

"She always was very into people being themselves. That was something that was really pushed into me as a child. I just feel like I'm always myself beautifully or painfully."

She noted she feels "lucky to have that" outlook and confidence because not everyone finds it easy to know themselves.

She added: "It's one of life's big challenges, isn't it? To truly know who you are. The thing that I hold onto no matter what I've gone through and the thing I feel so lucky about is I really know who I am. I really do."