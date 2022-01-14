Heidi Klum is Snoop Dogg's "biggest fan".

The 48-year-old model has teamed up with the rap legend to record 'Chai Tea with Heidi', her first release since her 2006 track 'Winter Wonderland', and Heidi has relished the experience of working with Snoop.

She told People: "I fly back to America and then I'm like, 'OK, let's get this started.' I called him up and I'm like, 'Hey Snoop, it's Heidi.' He's like, 'What you got?' And I explained this whole thing to him. And then he was like, 'Well, let's make it happen. Come to Inglewood.'"

Heidi and Snoop have mixed in similar social circles in Los Angeles for years.

However, working with the rap icon was still a surreal experience for the model.

She recalled: "I can't believe this is happening. Pinch me, pinch me, pinch me. I'm in Inglewood with Snoop Dogg. He is rapping over this track. He loves what I've done. I can't even believe this is happening."

Heidi recently admitted that working with Snoop was a long-held ambition for her.

The model has also loved "challenging" herself with her new single.

She said: "When we were discussing the title song for the upcoming season of 'Germany’s Next Top Model', it was suggested perhaps I should record my own song this year. I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself so it was something I was definitely considering but I knew there was only one person I wanted to sing with.

"I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home. I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun ... and Snoop helped deliver just that."