Lili Reinhart has been "struggling" with her body image over recent months.

The 25-year-old actress has taken to social media to discuss her personal insecurities, admitting she's battled with her body image and that it's been "pretty severe" in recent times.

Lili wrote on Instagram Story: "I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week. So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."

The actress is still "learning" to love her own body.

She's also expressed support for her followers who are going through a similar journey.

Lili wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I'm here with you. It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning. I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens' bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. (sic)"

Lili acknowledges that she's not yet reached the end of her journey.

However, she realises that her body "deserves equal love and admiration at any size".

The actress - who is best known for playing Betty Cooper on 'Riverdale' - said: "My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma…I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20. But I am trying. I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size. (sic)"

Lili has also encouraged her followers to discuss the issue more openly.

She explained: "I know I'm not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it's heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let's continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness. (sic)"