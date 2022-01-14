Kim Kardashian West's family "absolutely adore" Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old beauty started dating Pete, 28, late last year, and he's quickly developed a good relationship with Kim's family.

A source said: "Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms.

"Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self."

The brunette beauty - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye West - "adores Pete's sense of humour" and their romance has gone from strength to strength over recent weeks.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.

"Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."

Kim and Pete have split their time between Los Angeles - where the reality star lives - and New York - where the comedian lives - over recent months.

And despite the frequent travelling, their relationship is progressing serenely and Pete sees Kim as being a "supermom".

The source said: "It's actually been really fun and easy and there's no pressure.

"Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.

"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."