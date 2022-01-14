Tiffany Haddish would love to host the Oscars.

The 42-year-old actress has revealed that she'd relish the opportunity to host the star-studded ceremony one day.

Tiffany told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars. Oh, I'm available in April."

Tiffany split from rap star Common in November, after a year of dating, and the actress joked that she's currently accepting "applications" for her next boyfriend.

She quipped: "I've been working on a Word document, building an application, I'm going to drop that next week.

"I'm going to drop applications next week and I'm going to hold my interviews, I'm gonna go through the applications, right? Then I'm gonna hold interviews on Instagram Live."

However, Tiffany jokingly warned her next boyfriend that dating her isn't a straightforward experience.

She said: "So, I'm gonna go live, I'm gonna interview them in front of everybody, you know, let their girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, whatever, say what they gonna say ... No room for lies. And then, you know, then maybe we'll do a second interview. You know, my brother, Deon, called, he said he would help me do the second interview."

Tiffany and Common decided to call time on their romance in November, as they were both "too busy for a serious relationship".

The celebrity duo announced their romance in August 2020, but they were ultimately unable to make it work because of their busy schedules.

A source said at the time: "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

Prior to their split, Tiffany claimed that their romance had been life changing.

She shared: "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back - it seems like he does anyways - and I love it. I love him."