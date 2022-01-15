Kylie Jenner has posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her baby shower on social media.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul - who is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott - has taken to her Instagram page to share some snaps of the giraffe-themed event, which actually took place in December.

The brunette beauty - who already has Stormi, three, with Travis - shared a series of images from her baby shower and captioned the photos with a white heart, baby and giraffe emoji.

The images revealed that the event featured wood-carved giraffes and white flowers.

Kylie was joined at her baby shower by some of her family, including mom Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall.

The reality star posted the behind-the-scenes snaps shortly after becoming the first woman to to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie has overtaken Ariana Grande to become the most-followed woman on the photo-sharing platform.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has actually been relatively quiet on Instagram over recent months but that hasn't stopped her from becoming the second most-followed person on the platform, behind soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 390 million followers.

Kylie took some time away from Instagram last year, after ten concertgoers died during Travis' performance at Astroworld Festival in November.

But on New Year's Eve, she took the opportunity to reflect on a turbulent 12 months.

Alongside a black-and-white image of her growing baby bump, she wrote on the platform: "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.

"I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. (sic)"